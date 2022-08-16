Watch: Thousands of fans gather outside Rohit Sharma's hotel in Mumbai, India captain asked to stay inside by security
Earlier on Monday, New Zealand Martin Guptill became the leading run-scorer on the history of T20 international cricket, overtaking Rohit (3,487 runs) with a small margin.
India captain Rohit Sharma is probably one of the most loved crickets in the country. Cricket fans go crazy to get even a glimpse of the star Indian opener on and off the field. A similar incident took place on August 15, Tuesday. Rohit who wanted to leave the hotel to celebrate India's 75th independence day was asked to stay inside by the security as the crowd was getting out of control. In the video, Rohit can also be seen hitting his forehead in disappointment.
Earlier on Monday, New Zealand Martin Guptill became the leading run-scorer on the history of T20 international cricket, overtaking Rohit (3,487 runs) with a small margin. Guptill scored 15 runs but did enough to leave Rohit behind, he's now with 3497 runs in his T20I career. Rohit and third-placed Virat Kohli (3,308) will get the chance to move to the top when India take part in the Asia Cup that commences later this month in the UAE
Take a look at the squads for Asia Cup 2022 below
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir
Bangladesh's Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar
Checkout the live streaming details for the Asia Cup 2022 below:
Where to watch the Asia Cup 2022 in India?
The Asia Cup 2022 has Star Sports as their official broadcaster partner.
Where can I live-stream the Asia Cup 2022 in India?
The Asia Cup 2022 can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below:
Group A:
India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai
India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi
Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah
Group B:
Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai
Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah
Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai
Super 4:
B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah
A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai
A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai
A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai
A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai
B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai
Final: 11 September, Dubai
