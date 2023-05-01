WATCH: Tim David Hammers Hattrick Of Sixes In Final Over To Lift Mumbai Indians To Win, Sachin Tendulkar Can’t Stay Calm

It was a 1,000th game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it took a special effort from the blade of Tim David to lift home side Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Needing 17 runs to win in their final over against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 42 of the IPL 2023, Australian all-rounder David hammered a hat-trick of sixes off Jason Holder to chase down 213-run target with three balls to spare.

David first hammered a wife full-toss off Holder’s first delivery over the boundary to bring up the fifty partnership with Tilak Varma (29) and brought up MI’s 200 also with that blow. The next delivery was once again a full toss which was deposited over mid-wicket for a 84m six. The third full toss in a row was hammered over mid-wicket again to bring up the win for MI and mentor Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t keep calm with the three massive blows.

WATCH Tim David hammer hat-trick of sixes in Mumbai Indians win HERE…

David remained unbeaten on 45 off just 14 balls with five sixes and two fours while Tilak Varma was 29 off 21 balls. West Indies and Royals all-rounder Jason Holder ended up with figures of 0/55 in 3.3 overs.

“It’s an amazing feeling. For our confidence, seeing how the boys went about it was awesome. It felt like every bowler had to be targeted but the conditions were batting-friendly,” David said at the post-match presentation.

“I wanted to play an innings like this for a while. In the final over, I tried to get in front and close the angle down, play good shots. It was good to bat at the end. Every time someone missed the yorker, you felt like you missed out as a batter,” he added.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a maiden IPL century at his ‘home’ ground of Wankhede Stadium for the Royals – hammering 124 off just 62 balls with 8 sixes and 16 fours – to lift the Royals to 212 for 7 after batting first. In reply, MI lost their skipper and birthday boy Rohit Sharma early for just 3.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second fifty of IPL 2023 to keep MI in the hunt, hammering 55 off just 29 balls with 2 sixes and 8 fours while Cameron Green chipped in with 44 off 26 balls with 2 sixes and 4 fours.