DULEEP TROPHY 2024

WATCH: Unfortunate Yash Dubey Gets Out In Most Bizarre Way During Duleep Trophy 2024

Yash Dubey gets out in one of the most unfortunate ways in cricket during Duleep Trophy match.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
On Day 4 of the second round of the Duleep Trophy at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, Yash Dubey of India D experienced a tough dismissal. India D was chasing a daunting target of 488 runs in their fourth innings. Dubey, along with Ricky Bhui, had steadied the innings with a crucial 100-run partnership after the early dismissal of Atharva Taide for a duck.

As they began to build their innings, Dubey and Bhui looked to be in control. However, their partnership was abruptly ended due to a run-out incident. During the first session of Day 4, Bhui drove Shams Mulani's delivery down the ground to secure a single. At the non-striker’s end, Dubey failed to get his bat out of the way in time as the ball deflected towards the stumps. Mulani seized the opportunity, quickly collected the ball, and broke the stumps, leading to Dubey’s dismissal. He was found short of the crease and was out for 37 off 94 balls. (Watch: Sanju Samson Turns On Attacking Mode As He Takes On Bowlers In Duleep Trophy 2024)

Pacer Anshul Kamboj ended up with an eight-wicket haul as India C took the lead in the Duleep Trophy standings on the basis of the first innings lead against India B here.

Resuming day four at 309 for seven, India B were dismissed for 332 in 108 overs with Kamboj cleaning up the tail to add to his overnight five wickets. India B skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran remained unbeaten on 157 off 286 balls.

India C, who amassed 525 in the first innings, reached 128 for four in their second innings and that was the moment where players to decided to shake hands.

India C got three points for the first innings lead, pushing them to top with nine points in two games while India B got a solitary point for a draw.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (62) stuck his second fifty of the match while Rajat Patidar was dismissed in the 40s for the second consecutive time in the game.

It was only the third time in Duleep Trophy history that a pacer had taken eight wickets or more in an innings. Kamboj was deservingly named player of the match. It was the first ever five wicket haul for the Haryana cricketer in his 15th first class game. He has played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL this season.

Another cricketer who made a statement in the game was Ishan Kishan, who smashed 111 off 126 balls in his return to red ball cricket.

Brief scores: India C: 525 all in 124.1 overs and 128/4 in 37 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 62; Rahul Chahar 2/8 vs India B: 332 all out in 108 overs(Abhimanyu Easwaran 157 not out, Narayan Jagadeesan 70; Anshul Kamboj 8/69 in 27.5 overs). (With PTI Inputs)

