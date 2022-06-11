While a cricketing contest was on between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 9 (Thursday), there was another contest happening in the stands of the ground as two groups were seen throwing punches at each other. The incident seems to have happened at the east stand of the stadium and one fan happened to record the whole event. The brawl took place and continued for some minutes before the Delhi Police intervened and stopped it. The reason for the brawl is still unknown but these boys taking on each other have now surely become viral on the internet. The fan who posted the video on Twitter has already got over a thousand likes and several retweets, the video is also close to hitting the a lakh views, at the time of writing this copy.

Watch the brawl here:

Exclusive video from #QilaKotla yesterday East Stand pic.twitter.com/CXgWMOse87 — Pandit Jofra Archer (@Punn_dit) June 10, 2022

While some fans found this brawl entertaining and carried jokes, saying that there was a WWE contest also going on at the stadium, such acts have to be strongly condemned as they not only disturb and pose a threat for other spectators but these pictures also go all over the world.

On cricketing front, India lost the first T20 by 7 wickets despite scoring over 200 while batting first. Powered by Ishan Kishan's quickfire 76 and contributions from Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, India had put on 211/4 in their 20 overs. It looked like a decent total even on a friendly batting track. Indian bowlers even got the initial breakthroughs but the in-form David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen had other ideas. They put on a 131-run stand for the 4th wicket to take Proteas across the line with five balls and seven wickets in hand. India will aim to make it 1-1 when they take on South Africa in the second T20 at Cuttack on June 12.