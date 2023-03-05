Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and his team have begun their preparations for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The team has been training in Chennai for some days now. Every time the CSK team bus arrives at the iconic Chepauk stadium, the fans gather around in huge numbers to see glimpse of their favourite 'Thala' MSD. Many fans even get to enter the stadium to watch the former India captain play in the nets. On Saturday evening, Dhoni did not disappoint his fans as he hit some balls out of the park during the nets session.

Watch Dhoni's brilliant sixes in the nets as he preps for IPL 2023:

IPL 2023 could be Dhoni's last. On being asked whether he would return next year, ahead of CSK's last game in IPL 2022, 'Captain Cool' had said that it would be unfair on his fans if he decided to quit now. Dhoni added that he wanted to bid goodbye to the yellow jersey in front of the home fans. It is important to note that the league has not been held in India fully as well as in the home and away format for the last three years. Dhoni wants to complete his wish of playing at home, which is M Chinnaswamy stadium, for at least one more time before he retires from all forms of cricket.

Not to forget, Dhoni is already 41 and turns 42 this July. He has kept himself extremely fit to ensure he gives back to fans another IPL trophy in return of their massive love he has received over the years.

Dhoni comes from Ranchi in Jharkhand but Chennai is definitely his second home. After being bought by CSK ahead of the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, Dhoni won them titles four times and got a cult status in the city. He still remains a big hero, an idol for the whole of Chennai and it would be a great finish if Dhoni manages to win one more title as captain.