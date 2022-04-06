हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

WATCH: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dance together after RCB beat RR

 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 13 of IPL 2022 at Mumbai's Wankhede cricket stadium on April 5 (Tuesday). 

WATCH: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dance together after RCB beat RR
Source: Screengrab from RCB video

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 13 of IPL 2022 at Mumbai's Wankhede cricket stadium on April 5 (Tuesday). 

The fact that this was a come-from-behind win courtesy the heroics of Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed made it even more special. 

The target was still very far when RCB's fifth wicket in form of Shrefane Rutherford fell. 

RR had almost sealed the game but Karthik then smashed 21 runs off 14th over bowled R Ashwin that changed the titled the match again in favour of Royal Challengers. 

Shahbaz hit some lusty blows too as RCB reached the target with five balls to spare. 

After the match, RCB camp was in a celebatory mood with Virat Kohli dancing on the ground with his teammates and then later in the dressing room, the team sang a song together. 

In the video below, from 3.13 to 3.40, you can even see former captain Kohli and current skipper Faf du Plessis showing some dance moves. 

RCB are currently placed at number 6 in the points table with two wins from 3 games. They next play an evening game on April 9 which is against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022CricketRCB vs RRVirat KohliFaf du PlessisRoyal Challengers Bangalore
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Ahead of MI's game vs KKR today, Sara Tendulkar reacts to Arjun Tendulkar's fielding drill

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Revealed on the accused of attacking Gorakhnath temple