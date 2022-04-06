WATCH: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dance together after RCB beat RR

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 13 of IPL 2022 at Mumbai's Wankhede cricket stadium on April 5 (Tuesday).

The fact that this was a come-from-behind win courtesy the heroics of Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed made it even more special.

The target was still very far when RCB's fifth wicket in form of Shrefane Rutherford fell.

RR had almost sealed the game but Karthik then smashed 21 runs off 14th over bowled R Ashwin that changed the titled the match again in favour of Royal Challengers.

Shahbaz hit some lusty blows too as RCB reached the target with five balls to spare.

After the match, RCB camp was in a celebatory mood with Virat Kohli dancing on the ground with his teammates and then later in the dressing room, the team sang a song together.

In the video below, from 3.13 to 3.40, you can even see former captain Kohli and current skipper Faf du Plessis showing some dance moves.

RR v RCB: Dressing Room Celebrations A special victory song, appreciation for DK & Shahbaz, a happy captain & his confident troop - we bring to you all the reactions from the dressing room after RCB's nail-biting win against RR, on Game Day.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #____RCB pic.twitter.com/R5ne8BCBsa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2022

RCB are currently placed at number 6 in the points table with two wins from 3 games. They next play an evening game on April 9 which is against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.