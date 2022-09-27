WATCH: Virat Kohli and his ENERGETIC run after receiving THIS special prize in Hyderabad

Former India captain Virat Kohli came back into form in the third and final T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25). Kohli smashed 63 off 48 balls as India defeated world champions Australia by six wickets to win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

After his sizzling fifty in the game, Kohli was awarded the ‘Energetic Player of the Match’. In a funny scene, Kohli was seen sprinting back to his teammates after collecting his award. He also had a laugh with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Glenn Maxwell after reaching the players’ huddle.

Watch Virat Kohli reaction after winning the ‘Energetic Player of the Match’…

Earlier, Kohli was also seen celebrating the win with Rohit Sharma when both broke into wild celebration at the dressing room’s staircase at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium. Both were impatiently watching the last over of the game when Hardik Pandya was in action.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has called Virat Kohli as one of the best chase masters in the world of cricket, adding that the solidity the former skipper provides to the team is just unrivalled. With Kohli’s 104-run stand with charismatic batter Suryakumar Yadav (69), it was a treat to watch the two batters go about their task of punishing the visitors` bowling that had the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green among others.

Ever during the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE recently, Kohli, returning to the side after taking a month-long break from the game to recharge his batteries, was in peak batting form. “I mean that’s the key to Indian cricket. I mean it’s been that for a while, for a long time. I mean there was a period where Virat Kohli would score runs and if there was anything, MS Dhoni would finish it off at the end,” said Jadeja on Cricbuzz.

“But now with the personnel changing around Virat Kohli, it’s made it easier for him and it’s made it easier for everyone else around him to play at a whole different ball game and the solidity that Virat Kohli provides and for me it’s always been the solidity of Virat Kohli, not the striking ability. That’s why he was a chase master. He is a chase master. He understands the pace of the game.”

Jadeja conceded Kohli might not be the best in terms of striking ability and hitting massive sixes, but his consistency is priceless. “He may not have the striking ability that a lot of players have around the world and in that Indian team but there is no one else that I know who has the consistency of Virat Kohli,” added Jadeja.

(with IANS inputs)