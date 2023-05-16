WATCH: Virat Kohli And Royal Challengers Bangalore Teammates Visit Mohammed Siraj’s New House In Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently in Hyderabad ahead of their next IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. RCB team along with former captain Virat Kohli, current skipper Faf du Plessis got into town after their massive win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday.

The RCB, including Kohli, headed to Mohammed Siraj’s new house in Film Nagar in Hyderabad on Monday night. Apart from Kohli, Du Plessis, Wayne Parnell and Kedar Jadhav among others were seen visiting Siraj’s spanking new house in a video which went viral on social media.

WATCH RCB team visiting Mohammed Siraj’s new house in Hyderabad HERE…

Mumbai se aaya humara dost. __ pic.twitter.com/6DlwSRKsNt — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023

RCB are in a must-win match against SRH as they are currently in 5th place on the IPL 2023 Points Table with 12 points. They need to win their remaining two matches against SRH first and then Gujarat Titans on Sunday to assure themselves of a berth in the Playoffs stage.

Siraj is the highest wicket-taker for RCB in IPL 2023 so far, claiming 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20.43. He picked up 1/10 against the Royals on Sunday, which included the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. RCB bundled out RR for 59 to post a massive 112-run win in Jaipur.

The Hyderabad, who plays for RCB in IPL, recently shared a touching story about the time he bought a new house and invited his RCB teammates over for a dinner party on an episode of ‘Breakfast with Champions’. Siraj couldn’t help but extend a personal invitation to his teammate and cricketing idol, Virat Kohli, in the midst of his excitement.

“I told Virat Bhaiya that I’m hosting a dinner at my house,” he said in the video. “Are you going to come?”

Caught up in his enthusiasm, he couldn’t help but call Kohli again to confirm the plan. To his surprise, the RCB star revealed that he was suffering from a stiff back and would rather rest. Siraj had no idea that destiny had a special surprise in store for him.

“I was sad but he ultimately ended up making it and gave me a surprise. I ran and hugged him. It was the biggest gift of my life,” Siraj said.

RCB skipper Du Plessis is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 631 runs in 12 matches with 7 fifties to his name. Kohli is the second-highest run-getter for RCB this season with 438 runs in 12 matches with 6 fifties to his name.