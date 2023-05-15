Virat Kohli's Epic 'Deer Walk' Celebration After Shimron Hetmyer's Wicket Sets Social Media Ablaze

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) revived their hopes of making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs with a remarkable performance against the Rajasthan Royals. Led by Virat Kohli, RCB outclassed the Royals by a massive margin of 112 runs in Match No. 60 of the tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (May 14).

Winning the toss, RCB elected to bat first and laid a solid foundation with the contributions of Faf du Plessis (55) and Glenn Maxwell (54), ultimately posting a competitive total of 171 runs. In response, the Rajasthan Royals suffered a shocking batting collapse, ultimately being bowled out for a paltry 59 runs in just 10.3 overs. This marked the third-lowest score in the history of the IPL.

Except for Shimron Hetmyer, who played a blistering knock of 35 runs off 19 balls, the rest of the RR batting lineup failed to offer any significant resistance. Hetmyer's cameo, which included four sixes and a boundary, prevented the Royals from enduring the ignominy of the lowest-ever IPL total.

Hetmyer arrived at the crease at No. 6 after the dismissal of Devdutt Padikkal and began his innings with a towering six off the first delivery. He then proceeded to punish Karn Sharma, smashing three consecutive sixes in the eighth over. However, Glenn Maxwell ended Hetmyer's entertaining stay at the crease on the fifth ball of the 10th over. Michael Bracewell took the catch, prompting a jubilant celebration from Virat Kohli.

Videos of Virat's exuberant deer walk celebration after Hetmyer's wicket have since gone viral on various social media platforms, further amplifying the excitement surrounding RCB's dominant victory.

RCB's comprehensive win over the Rajasthan Royals has significantly bolstered their chances of securing a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Currently occupying the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table, RCB boasts 12 points and a net run rate of 0.166. With the race for playoff berths intensifying, RCB will be eager to build on their recent success and continue their pursuit of IPL glory.