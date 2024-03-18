WPL 2024 Winner Prize Money: How Much Cash Prize Did RCB Women Win? Check Full List of Award-Winners, Top Records And Stats

History was made by Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's team on Sunday when the Smriti Mandhana-led side clinched a victory in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) to claim their first-ever title. This win is not just the RCB Women's first trophy clinch but also of RCB the franchise. Finally, there is a trophy to show in RCB cabinet and the likes of Smriti, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Thakur should be lauded for the effort.

Star batter of the men's team of RCB, Virat Kohli, could not contain his excitement and video called Smriti Mandhana to celebrate the momentous occasion. He also danced with the RCB women's team virtually and that video is going viral everywhere.

RCB women did not just win trophies and hearts but also a massive cash prize. The winner of the WPL receives Rs 6 crore as prize money while the runners up, in this case Delhi Capitals Women, get Rs 3 crore.

Check full list of WPL 2024 Prize Money below:

Serial No Awards Prize Money 1 Champions Rs 5 crore 2 Runners Up Rs 3 Crore 3 Electric Striker Of Match Rs 1 lakh 4 Sixes of the Match Rs 1 lakh 5 Most sixes of the season Rs 5 lakh 6 Emerging Player of the season Rs 5 Lakh 7 Orange Cap (Most Runs in a season) Rs 5 Lakh 8 Purple Cap (Most wickets in a season) Rs 5 Lakh 9. Most Valuable Player Rs 5 Lakh

The player of the match award in the final went to Sophie Molinuex for her spell of 3 for 20 in four overs while Shafali Verma grabbed the most sixes award for hitting 3 maximums. Shafali also hit the most sixes in the tournament, 20 and received a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for the same. Orange cap went to Ellyse Perry, who smashed 347 runs in 9 inning while Purple Cap was won by Shreyanka Patil - 13 wickets in 8 inning. Both Perry and Patil received Rs 5 lakh cash prizes for their respective achievements. Patil was also named as the Emerging Player of the season and won an additional Rs 5 lakh for the same.

Deepti Sharma was the most valuable player of the season, with 295 runs and 10 wickets, who got Rs 5 lakh as cash prize. The Catch of the season award went to Sajeevan Sajana. RCB won the Fairplayaward as well.

Smriti was elated after the win. She spoke in Kannada language to celebrate the win and added that saying 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' was very much needed after this win as fans deserved it.

"Feeling hasn't still sunk in. Hard for me to come out with expressions. One thing I'll say is I'm proud of the bunch. Our Bangalore leg was really good. We came to Delhi and had two tough losses. That's what we spoke about that we need to step up at the right time. These tournaments are about peaking at the right time. Last year taught us a lot of things. What went wrong, what went right. Management just said this is your team, build it (your way). Thumbs up to them..... Have a message for the fans - the most loyal fanbase. One statement that always comes up is Ee Sala Cup Namde. Now it's Ee Sala Cup Namdu. Kannada is not my first language but it was important to say it for the fans."