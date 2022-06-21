NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 2022

WATCH: Virat Kohli flaunt his football skills during training ahead of Leicestershire practice game

While Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were spotted having a hit in the nets, Virat Kohli and his gang featuring Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Shami among others engaged in some football.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

The vacations for Team India cricketers is over and the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah have hit the ground running ahead of the fifth Test against England at Birmingham from July 1. While the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are yet to join the team in UK, rest of the side have begun their training session in Leicester City.

With a little over a week to go for the start of the much-awaited fifth Test, the Indian team looked in high spirits during their practice session at Leicester on Monday. While Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were spotted having a hit in the nets, Virat Kohli and his gang featuring Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Shami among others engaged in some football.

It is no secret that Kohli loves football and when he was captain of the side, they often warmed up with a session of football ahead of a game.

Here is the video featuring Virat Kohli that was posted by Leicestershire Foxes page…

It will also be the first time that Rohit will be leading the team in Test cricket overseas. England, led by Ben Stokes, have been in sensational form, having recently won 2-0 against reigning World Test Championship winners New Zealand.

India’s tour of England also comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs, and the visitors will play two warm-up matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire before the white-ball series. Indian players such as Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jedaja, who were not part of the South Africa series, had their first training session in England last week.

Team India are leading the five-match Test series against England 2-1 and are looking to complete a historic Test series win over the hosts.

India vs England 2022Ind vs EngVirat KohliIND vs ENG 5th TestViral videoRohit SharmaCheteshwar Pujara

