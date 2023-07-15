trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635725
WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Unique Dance Steps After India Thump West Indies In 1st Test; Video Is Viral

India beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on Friday to set new records. Ashwin and Yashasvi were the two big heroes of the match for India but it was Kohli, who celebrated the most, by dancing at the stadium. 

Jul 15, 2023

After India thrashed West Indies in the first Test at Roseau in Dominica, batter Virat Kohli pulled off some dance steps. Kohli was surely in the mood to celebrate the win as he came out with some unique steps to groove to the music playing at the Windsor Park. One cannot listen to what was being played but looking at Kohli’s dance, it seems the song was from the Caribbean islands. Fans reacted to the video, saying Kohli really knows how to enjoy himself at the cricket ground.

Watch Kohli break into a dance during the first India vs West Indies:

Coming to his cricket, Kohli scored a gritty fifty in the first innings of the match. India batted for just one time in the first Test, putting up 421 for 4. Kohli finished with 76 which came off 182 deliveries. His knock included just five fours as Kohli looked to spend more time on the field, trying to come back to good form in the longest format of the game. He was done in by off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall as Kohli wanted to flick him on the leg side but ended up giving a catch to the Alick Athanaze at leg slip. The 34-year-old was clearly upset with the shot as he missed the chance to end the drought of Test tons abroad. Not to forget, Kohli has not scored a Test ton overseas in over 5 years now.

Yashasvi, Ashwin shine

The two chief architects for India in this match were Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin. Playing in his debut Test, Yashasvi batted for 387 deliveries and stroked a brilliant 171 runs. He became the 17th Indian batter to record a hundred on Test debut. His innings included 16 fours and 1 six respectively. More than the runs, Yashasvi’s desire to stay at the crease for a long period of time must have give head coach Rahul Dravid massive belief in his abilities.

On the other hand, R Ashwin did R Ashwin things as he finished with 12 wickets in the match, setting many records. Despite the crazy numbers that he managed, Ashwin was not chosen as the Player of the Match as the award went to Jaiswal. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who had stroked a ton in the first innings, praised his team for an excellent all-round show in the first match to take the 1-0 lead in the series.

