Ashwin Sets Multiple Records As India Win 5 Consecutive Tests Vs West Indies For First Time

Team India made short work of the West Indies in the first Test as Rohit Sharma’s men thrashed them by an innings and 141 runs to set a new record, After this massive win, India have now beaten West Indies for five times in a row in Tests for the first time. Yashasvi Jaiswal was declared as the Player of the match for stroking a beautiful-looking 171 off 387 deliveries in the first innings of the match. However, the chief architect of the win has to be R Ashwin, who picked up 12 wickets in the match.

There is a series of records that Ashwin and India set in the first Test vs West Indies. Take a look at some of them.



1. Most 10-wicket hauls for India

Ashwin has come on par with Anil Kumble’s incredible numbers here. Both Kumble and Ashwin now have 8 10-wicket hauls for India in Tests, followed by Harbhajan Singh, who had five.

2. Best bowling figures by an Indian in away Tests

Ashwin has jumped to third spot in this list with match figures of 12/131 in the first Test vs West Indies at Roseau. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar is a Number 1 spot with figures of 12/104, set in 1977 vs Australia at Melbourne. Irfan Pathan is second with figures of 12/126 vs Zimbabwe at Harare in 2005.

2nd 5-wicket haul in the ongoing Test _



34th 5-wicket haul in Test _



8th 10-wicket haul in Tests _



Well done, R Ashwin _ _



Follow the match __ https://t.co/FWI05P4Bnd #TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/u9dy3t0TAd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023

3. Most five-fors in India vs West Indies Tests

R Ashwin has gone past Harbhajan Singh here too as he now has 6 five-wicket hauls as compared to 5 of Bhajji. Malcolm Marshall picked 6 too in the Indian vs West Indies Tests.

4. India record the most Test wins vs WI

India have now won 23 Tests vs West Indies, which is the most by Men in Blue against any Test side in the world. The most an Indian Test side has won against another is 32 times, a record held agaist Australians.

5. Most wickets in IND vs WI Tests

R Ashwin is fourth in this list with 72 wickets. Kapil Dev is at the top with 89 wickets, followed by Marshall (76) and Ail Kumble (74). Fifth in the list is Srinivas Venkataraghavan (68).

6. India’s innnings win outside Asian

This is India’s biggest win, in terms of runs, outside Asia. Earlier, their biggest win was by an innings and 92 runs vs West Indies at North Sound in 2016.