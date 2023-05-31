Watch: Virat Kohli Shares Batting Tips With Yashasvi Jaiswal Ahead Of WTC Final

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the name which impressed all the world during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season has climbed up to new heights. The young batting sensation won the Emerging Players of the Year award for scoring 625 runs in just 14 matches for the Rajasthan Royals this year.

Jaiswal's performance could not take RR to the playoffs single-handedly but it was enough to make a statement that there is a left-hander everyone should look out for in the coming years. He was named a stand-by-player in India's World Test Championship squad for the clash against Australia. (WTC Final: Big Challenge For Rohit Sharma’s Team India To Come Out Of T20 Mould, Says Sunil Gavaskar)

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first pick of BCCI and selectors but as soon as the batter informed about his unavailability as the CSK players is getting married on June 3. With the final set to begin on June 7, all the Indian cricket team players have started practice getting ready for the clash.

On Wednesday, ICC shared a clip of Jaiswal's first training session as he faced the likes of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin in the nets. Ashwin was seen sharing some tips with the youngster along with the one and only Virat Kohli also sharing his views on the 23-year-old's batting style.

With Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma set to open for India, Jaiswal's chances of making his Test debut for the country are narrow. However, he will gain plenty of exposure and experience during this tour in England practicing so many senior Indian cricketers.

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.