WTC Final: First Batch Of Team India Players Leave For London, Check Pics Here

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is coming to an end with four teams left to fight for the prestigious trophy. Now the focus shifts on to the World Test Championship final which is set to take place in London next month between Team India and Australia. BCCI has decided to send the players as soon as possible to the venue and the first batch of the Indian cricket team has already left for London.

The likes of Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and more are among the first batch of players leaving for the much-awaited red-ball clash. Thakur posted the picture on his story and captioned it, "Outbound." (World Test Championship Final: All you need to know about WTC Final IND vs AUS)

Earlier, reports suggested that Virat Kohli is also set to leave for London after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finished their IPL campaign with a defeat against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday. However, there has been no confirmation whether Virat has left for London or on what date he will be traveling to the venue.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been in outstanding form while playing County Cricket for Sussex, is already in England. He will be accompanied by Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, K S Bharat, and Ajinkya Rahane, who will join the squad after fulfilling their IPL commitments

India's upcoming WTC final appearance marks their second entry into the prestigious event. In the 2021 final at Lord's, they fell short against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. A victory in the final would not only provide redemption but also secure India's first ICC trophy since their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. (Australia Have Slight Advantage Over India In WTC 2023 Final, Says Ricky Ponting)

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.