WTC Final Qualification Scenario: What Happens If India Win Or Lose Vs Australia In 4th Test - Check Here

WTC Finals Qualification: How can Team India qualify for the finals ahead of the fourth Test against Australia, read below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Australia have booked their place in the WTC finals after an emphatic victory over Team India by 9 wickets in Indore last week. The competition's final spot is down for two teams to take. One of the four games beginning on Wednesday between South Africa and West Indies does not hold any chance. That shifts the focus on the result of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series which starts on the same day on the last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins.

Australia were the number 1 team to seal their spot heading into the Test series against India. However, two heavy defeats including - a loss by innings and 123 runs in 1st games and loss by 6 wickets in the second saw Team India emerge as the number 1 team to seal the deal. Now the tables have turned with Australia winning the third game in dominant fashion.

Australia are now on top of the WTC points table with 68.52 PCT. India stand second with 60.29 PCT but are yet to qualify for the final with Sri Lanka placed third posing a threat to their qualification. (READ: India vs Australia 4th Test Predicted Playing 11: Mohammed Shami To Replace Mohammed Siraj, No Place For KL Rahul)

Here are the scenarios of Team India to qualify for the WTC final

1) India win

If Team India win, they will qualify for the WTC final irrespective of the result in the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series.

2) India draw against Australia

If India draw against Australia in the last game, they will have 52.9 PCT which will give Sri Lanka a chance to qualify if they whitewash New Zealand.

The final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on March 9 in Ahmedabad. (READ: India Vs Australia 4th Test: Virat Kohli Will Bounce Back, Says Former Australia Skipper Ricky Ponting)

