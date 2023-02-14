Shah Rukh Khan Praises Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja on ‘Pathaan’ Dance Moves, Says ‘They are Doing…’

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back ruling the box offices in India with his latest film ‘Pathaan’ shattering records all over India and even abroad. The ‘Pathaan’ mania has hit the cricket field as well with former India captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showing off their dance moves on the title-song of the movies during the recently concluded India vs Australia 1st Test in Nagpur last week.

Jadeja and Kohli were spotted attempting viral dance steps of SRK-starrer blockbuster Pathaan’s song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ after India vs Australia 1st Test match at VCA stadium in Nagpur got over on the third day. The song featuring Kolkata Knight Riders-owner SRK and actress Deepika Padukone has become a fan-favorite ever since the movie released last month.

After watching a viral video of Kohli and Jadeja on the social, SRK himself commented on them, saying, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!”

Check Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction here…

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Kohli decided to have some fun when the players were waiting near the boundary to come out to the playing field after the end of India’s batting innings. First, Kohli attempted the viral dance steps and was later joined by all-rounder Jadeja.

Kohli and Jadeja will be next seen in action against Australia in the second Test match beginning in Delhi on Friday (February 17). India are leading the four-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Nagpur by innings and 132 runs.

Kohli and Jadeja had contrasting performances in the first Test match. The former India captain was out for just 12, falling to debutant Todd Murphy. While, Jadeja, who was returning from knee injury picked up 5/47 with the ball on Day 1 to bundle out Pat Cummins-led Australia for 177. He also scored a half-century with the bat in India’s only innings with the bat.