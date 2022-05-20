Do you know who is the biggest WWE fan in the Indian men's cricket team and at the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp? It is certainly the former captain Virat Kohli. The RCB batter has shown his love for the wrestling event many a times in a cricket match.

Remember when he screamed: "Finally The Rock has come back", during the India vs South Africa Test recently when ace pacer in Indian lineup Jasprit Bumrah brought back his form and got wickets for the team.

Kohli was once again at his funny best during the RCB vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL on May 19 (Thursday) when he did one of the epic The Undertaker moves, while taking a dig at GT opener Shubman Gill.

Kohli pulled off the The Undertaker's inconic 'throat-slash' sign while looking at Shubman Gill. That was some sort of statement by Kohli to the young Gujarat Titans batter, but all in a fun way. Kohli is known to be a big prankster in the team who does not really behave like a senior in the team and shares a friendly bond with even the juniors. That was one such instance.

Watch the move here:

Not to forget, in the same match, Kohli stormed back to his best, blasting 73 off 54 balls that included 8 fours ad 2 sixes respectively. This was a Kohli that the fans were missing. It is also a co-incidence that he has scored two fifties in IPL 2022 so far and both these knocks have come against the Titans. The last fifty, however, was scratchy and did not have the same effect as the last knock had.

Kohli's coming back to form is also a good news for India as they will prepare for the T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia later this year. If Kohli is among runs, India's chances will brighten up in the Australian conditions, where he has enough experience of playing.