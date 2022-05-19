Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli came back to form in Match 67 of IPL 2022 vs Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday (May 19) at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Kohli scored 73 off 54 balls that included 8 fours and 2 sixes.

In doing so, Kohli also surpassed a big IPL milestone. He became the first RCB batter to go past 7,000 T20 runs. RCB won the match by 8 wickets to stay in the hunt for playoffs.

Kohli looked like a different batter on Thursday as he aimed to play on the front foot and attack the bowlers from the word go. There was a slight change in his technique as he looked to press the front foot early and did not go forward and across which is his usual style. The runs flew from his blade and the Wankhede crowd could not have asked for more.

They got a treat as Kohli went into a beast mode before getting out on 73 off Rashid Khan. He is also the first player in the history of the franchise league to score 7000 runs for a single team.

He is at the top of the run-getters list for RCB with 7,000 T20 runs and others are quite far behind. AB de Villiers is second in the list with 4522 runs and third is Chris Gayle with 3420 runs.

Fans went crazy on social media after seeing King Kohli come back to form.

Check out their reactions:

Virat Kohli - The Record master. pic.twitter.com/PWDvcV82Jg — Cricket Page (@CricketPage3) May 19, 2022

Do you know who he is!???

The King _, might be more than that

The so called ChaseMaster __

Ever maximum he is__________@imVkohli you're back

The aggression is back

The fire is back

Fans are super happy for you_ — Thanvi Kesagalla (@ThanviKesagalla) May 19, 2022

Chasing 169, Kohli, who struck eight boundaries and two sixes, and captain Faf du Plessis (44) laid the foundation with a 115-run stand. Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) provided the finishing touches as RCB romped home with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, skipper Hardik Pandya hit a unbeaten 62 to help GT post 168 for 5. Besides Hardik, David Miller (34) and Wriddhiman Saha (31) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Not to forget, Matthew Wade lost his cool early on in the game and smashed bats and helmet in the Gujarat Titans dressing room. It would be interesting to see whether he gets a penalty of ban from the match referee Javagal Srinath as he may have breached a rule or two with his behaviour.