WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smash KL Rahul’s Record During Record Fifty Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal bagged the record of scoring the fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL), smashing a 13-ball half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Jaiswal smashed the record of KL Rahul, who had achieved this feat while playing for Punjab Kings – scoring a 14-ball fifty against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins had also scored a 14-ball fifty while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. Jaiswal notched up 98 not out off 47 balls with 5 sixes and 12 fours. He became the first and only batter to scored more than 20 runs in the first over of the innings twice. On Thursday, Jaiswal smashed 26 runs in Nitish Rana’s first over while earlier in IPL 2023, he had hammered 20 runs in an over against the Delhi Capitals.

Thanks to Jaiswal’s brilliance and Sanju Samson’s 29-ball 48, Rajasthan Royals thrashed KKR by nine wickets and won with more than 6 overs to spare. Earlier, RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had picked up 4/25 to claim the Purple Cap as well as the record of IPL’s highest wicket-taker surpassing Dwayne Bravo.

“I always have it in my heart to go out and do well. That’s how I think. Nice feeling that we have won. It’s not like everything happened right but I try my best and. Process is very important, how I prepare and what I’m telling myself is as well. The shot with which I won is what’s most pleasing because I'm learning to play till the end and win it for the team,” Jaiswal said in the post-match presentation.

RR skipper Samson was pleased that Jaiswal took all the pressure off his shoulder while batting. “I didn’t have to do anything, just rotate strike and watch. He loves the powerplay and happy that he's played so well,” Samson said.

Jaiswal said that he wanted to improve RR’s net run-rate which had dipped significantly after they lost four out of their last 5 matches before Thursday night’s win. “I just wanted to make the NRR higher and not thinking about hundred. It (Jos Buttler run out) happens, no one does it purposely. Sanju bhai said don't worry, keep going. Blessed to play with all the great players, IPL is a great platform for youngsters and play with greats,” Jaiswal added.