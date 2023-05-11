Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Fastest Fifty In IPL After Scoring 26 Runs In Single Over Of Nitish Rana Vs KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashavi Jaiswal hit the fastest fifty in Indian Premier League history against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Jaiswal was a man on a mission when he came out to chase the 150-run target set up by KKR. He stepped out on the first ball of the chase to hit off-spinner Nitish Rana for a six. He followed it up with another maximim. The third and fourth ball of the over were hit for two fours as Jaiswal looked in top form. The fifth ball of the over went for 2 runs before Jaiswal finished the over with another boundary.

By the end of the first over, Jaiswal has hit the second-ost runs in the first over of an IPL innings. This record belongs to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who had done it in 2011 vs Mumbai Indians (MI).

Fastest FIFTY in the IPL



Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his half-century in just 13 deliveries __#TATAIPL #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/KXGhtAP2iy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

Fastest Fifties in IPL: Yashasvi Jaiswal now on top of list

Yashasvi eclipsed KL Rahul from the top of the fastest fifties in IPL list. Rahul had scored a fifty in IPL 2018 against Delhi Capitals (DC) off just 14 balls. Jaiswal did it in just 13 balls to script history. On the third place now is Pat Cummins, who did in 14 balls too vs Mumbai Indians in 2022.

Jaiswal appeared to be on a six-hitting spree vs KKR. Everything he touched went for boundaries on the night as if he had a magic wand in his hand.

Buttler's wicket did not lead to Jaiswal losing his focus

Not to forget, Jaiswal was responsible for the loss of Jos Buttler's wicket too as he made a poor call to run his fellow opener out. Buttler was fuming as he walked back to the dressing room for a duck. Jaiswal, however, did not lose his focus and continues stroking the shots. In the same over in which Buttler fell, Jaiswal pulled the wickettaker Harshit Rana for a massive six over fine leg region. That shot was a statement from Jaiswal that he wanted to play a big knock here and not just a blinder.