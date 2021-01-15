हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Watch: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal take Sreesanth apart after angry ‘stare’

Young Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Source: Twitter)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash between Mumbai and Kerala saw the latter post an upset win thanks to Mohammad Azharuddeen’s sensational ton. But the game also saw young Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal giving veteran Kerala paceman Shantakumaran Sreesanth a fitting reply after an aggressive face-off between the two cricketers.

The incident happened during the sixth over of the first innings. The Kerala speedster who was bowling his third over ended up beating Jaiswal with a delivery that was bowled outside the off-stump as the youngster attempted to deposit him into the stands. Once the batsman was beaten, the senior bowler went to him and sledged him.

Off the next delivery, the Kerala speedster bowled on the same line but this time Jaiswal was well prepared as he had taken a stance across the stumps and heaved his bat towards the mid-wicket boundary as the ball ended up in the stands.

Sreesanth again attempted a bouncer off the next ball which was pulled away towards the leg-side and was once again deposited in the stands.  After having conceded 12 runs from two deliveries, the paceman who is returning to cricket after a ban for spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), tried to deceive the batsman by bowling on his pads but the Mumbai opener was too smart for him as he flicked the ball towards the leg-side boundary and scored four more runs.

Jaiswal scored a quickfire 32-ball 40 at a strike rate of 125 including four boundaries and a couple of maximums. He was eventually dismissed in the 12th over when he was caught by Salman Nizar off MD Nidheesh while trying to accelerate Mumbai's scoring rate.

Sreesanth on the other hand went wicketless by conceding 47 runs from his four overs at an economy rate of 11.75.

Kerala, though, registered an eight-wicket win over Mumbai in a high-scoring thriller with Azharuddeen smashing 137 not out.

