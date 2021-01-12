हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sreesanth picks wicket on return to competitive cricket

The Indian seamer was seen in the best of form as he bowled in full flow and finished with the figures 1-29.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sreesanth picks wicket on return to competitive cricket
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth picked up a wicket on his comeback to active cricket. (Source: Twitter)

Kerala paceman Shanthakumaran Sreesanth made a return to competitive cricket on Monday castling Puducherry opener Fabid Ahmed in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Mumbai. Sreesanth, who was named in the Kerala squad for the showpiece event last month, bagged his first wicket in seven years as he announced his return to competitive cricket in style. 

In the match against Puducherry, Sreesanth in the fourth over moved the ball away from the right-handed batsman which then dismantled the stumps to reduce the side to 26/2. Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

However, last year, his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years, which got over in September this year. The Indian seamer was seen in the best of form as he bowled in full flow and finished with the figures 1-29. Puducherry scored 138 runs in their allotted 20 overs with Ashith Rajiv top-scoring for the side. Kerala's Jalaj Saxena was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged three wickets while giving away just 13 runs. 

Last year in November, Sreesanth had expressed his excitement for KCA President's Cup T20 tournament and thanked Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and selectors for giving him the opportunity. "Thanks to the Kerala Cricket Association. I am really grateful to the selectors as well for giving me the opportunity. It is a great initiative taken by the association. Thanks to the BCCI as well, it has been seven long years. I have been training really hard. I am looking forward to the tournament, it is going to be an amazing President`s Cup," Sreesanth had told ANI.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Syed Mushtaq Ali TrophyS SreesanthKerala
Next
Story

IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Brisbane Test

  • 1,04,66,595Confirmed
  • 1,51,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT45M20S

DNA: Watch exclusive interview of KP Sharma Oli with Sudhir Chaudhary