WATCH: Yuvraj Singh celebrates 15th anniversary of ‘six sixes’ in one over against Stuart Broad with his son

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh created history 15 years back in T20 international cricket. In the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, Yuvraj became the first batter in T20I cricket to smash six sixes in one over – achieving the feat against England bowler Stuart Broad.

On Monday (September 19), it was the 15th anniversary of the glorious show by Yuvraj. In a video posted on his social media handles, Yuvraj wrote, “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years,” with a baby along with a bat emoji with his son Orion Keech Singh sitting on his lap.

The flamboyant batsman amassed 6 sixes in Stuart Broad’s over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format. In that match between India and England, the Men in Blue had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Yuvraj came out to bat when Robin Uthappa’s wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board. India went on to win the match against England by 18 runs.

It was in the 19th over of India’s innings, when Yuvraj took Broad to the cleaners, hitting him for 6 sixes and taking India's total over the 200-run mark.

Here’s the video of Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes in an over…

#OnThisDay in 2007...@YUVSTRONG12 v @StuartBroad8.



6,6,6,6,6,6



Six sixes in an over, and the fastest ever T20I fifty, off just 12 balls! pic.twitter.com/xYylxlJ1b6 September 19, 2018

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament. The 38-year-old was also phenomenal in India's World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup.

The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for 362 runs and 15 wickets. In 2019, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.