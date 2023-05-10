CSK Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK Vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 55 in Chennai, 730PM IST, May 10

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will battle it ou in Match 55 of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) at Chepauk. CSK, who are on second place in the points table, can strengthen their position in the table. A win tonight cannot take them to the top of the standings as Gujarat Titans (GT) are sitting there with 16 points. CSK, who have 13 points from 11 matches, can only get to 15 with a win over DC. The MS Dhoni-led side beat long-time rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last encounter. That vistory keeps them in good stead. At the same time, DC have recorded 4 wins in their last five matches after a horrible start to the season. They will aim to continue their winning run.

As far as CSK are concerned, they will pin hopes on Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad to come good in this match. They are the only Chennai batters in the top 10 of Orange Cap list this season. Tushar Deshpande has been another excellent performer for CSK this season. DC will need to be at their best to beat the four-time champions in this game.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 match: Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, A Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 match: Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni(wk/c)

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Philip Salt, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

CSK vs DC Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal