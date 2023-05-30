topStoriesenglish2615526
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

Watch: Ziva's Emotional Celebration After MS Dhoni's CSK Win IPL 2023 Title

Checkout the pictures of Ziva Singh Dhoni getting emotional and hugging MSD after Chennai won the IPL 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Ziva's Emotional Celebration After MS Dhoni's CSK Win IPL 2023 Title

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their fifth IPL title with their leader MS Dhoni as they defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the finale on a rainy Monday night. MSD was the center of attraction as it was speculated that it is his last IPL game. After Chennai won the title, Ziva along with Ambati Rayudu's daughter and Ajinkya Rahane's daughter joined the team to celebrate the emotional moment. (WATCH: ‘Tearful’ MS Dhoni Goes From ‘Eyes Closed’ To Emotional Wreck As Ravindra Jadeja Pulls Off Dramatic Win)

Checkout the pictures here:

During the final overs, Ziva just like all CSK fans was seen praying for her father's team to win. With the overs reduced due to rain, CSK needed 171 in 15 overs. Chennai had no option but to go all guns blazing from ball one after the restart.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?