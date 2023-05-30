Watch: Ziva's Emotional Celebration After MS Dhoni's CSK Win IPL 2023 Title

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their fifth IPL title with their leader MS Dhoni as they defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the finale on a rainy Monday night. MSD was the center of attraction as it was speculated that it is his last IPL game. After Chennai won the title, Ziva along with Ambati Rayudu's daughter and Ajinkya Rahane's daughter joined the team to celebrate the emotional moment. (WATCH: ‘Tearful’ MS Dhoni Goes From ‘Eyes Closed’ To Emotional Wreck As Ravindra Jadeja Pulls Off Dramatic Win)

Checkout the pictures here:

Ziva hugging MS Dhoni after the win. jageja hugging his wife ar the moments today



What a lovely pictures!

CSK CSK CSK chants all over the stadium #MSDhoni

#IPLFinal2023 #IPL2023Finals #MSDhoni #jadeja pic.twitter.com/Y9lOV9S5uP — (@superking1816) May 29, 2023

The real mastermind behind CSK winning today pic.twitter.com/nbrcvDsuGV — (@heyysinamika) May 29, 2023

During the final overs, Ziva just like all CSK fans was seen praying for her father's team to win. With the overs reduced due to rain, CSK needed 171 in 15 overs. Chennai had no option but to go all guns blazing from ball one after the restart.