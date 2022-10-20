'We can't say...': BCCI president Roger Binny reacts to PCB's call to boycott ODI World Cup 2023 in India

The BCCI vs PCB saga continues with newly-appointed BCCI president Roger Binny reacting to Pakistan board's call to boycott tour of India next year to play the ODI World Cup. Binny says that India cannot travel to Pakistan without the Indian government's nod. Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had told press that India won't be travelling to Pakistan to play in Asia Cup 2023 which is to be hosted by the neighbouring country. "That is not the BCCI`s call. We can`t say where our team has to go. Whether we leave the country or teams coming into the country, we need clearance. Once we get clearance from the government then we go with it. We can`t make decisions on our own. We have to rely on the government," Binny said at an event organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association in Bengaluru.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in Pakistan in September next year. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) recently said that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Continental championship and demanded that the event be moved to a neutral venue.

Read what Shahid Afridi says on Jay Shah's Asia Cup 2023 venue change remark



Shah`s comment ruffled some feathers in Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) then requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting.



The PCB in its statement had also mentioned that if India did not travel across the border for the tournament then such a move could jeopardise Pakistan`s participation in the ODI World Cup, which is set to be held in India in 2023.



Earlier in the day, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the Indian team will need clearance from the Home Ministry to travel to Pakistan.

I like @TheRealPCB statement on the Asia Cup. This is how mature, sensible and professional organisations handle sensitive and important matters. https://t.co/4aeh5IIV8e — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 19, 2022

Notably, Pakistan and India do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in global tournaments or multi-team events since 2013 due to strained political tensions between the two countries.



India`s last trip to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, while Pakistan`s last visit to India was for the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. The two teams last played each other at the 2022 Asia Cup in UAE in August-September this year, and are due to face off in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on October 23.

With IANS inputs