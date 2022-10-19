Shahid Afridi slams BCCI and Jay Shah over Asia Cup 2023 venue change, says 'reflects lack of...'

BCCI secretary Jay Shah shocked the cricketing world on Tuesday (October 18) when he said that India will now travel to Pakistan in 2023 to take part in the Asia Cup. A few months back the Asia Cup 2023 was awarded to Pakistan. They are the hosts for the multi-nation tournament. "We’ll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the Government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," Shah had confirmed. After Shah's comments, PCB has issued a statement in which they have warned the BCCI that their action will lead to Pakistan pulling out of ODI World Cup in 2023. The Pakistan board also said that ACC chief Jay Shah has taken the decision to change the venue of the tournament without speaking to the member nations.

After PCB's statement, Shahid Afridi has lauded them for such a mature handling of the matter. He tweeted: ""I like @TheRealPCB statement on the Asia Cup. This is how mature, sensible and professional organisations handle sensitive and important matters." Before PCB had reacted, Afridi had sent out a tweet to slam the BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah. He had tweeted: "When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India."

Check out Shahid Afridi's tweets below:

India will play Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 (Sunday). Over 50,000 fans will be cheering for their respective countries on Sunday afternoon in India.

There has been no further comment made by either BCCI or any official on the matter of Asia Cup venue. The rumours are high that Pakistan may also decide to opt put of Asia Cup altogether.