PCB boss Ramiz Raja WARNS Pakistan may pull out of 2023 ODI World Cup in India after BCCI secretary Jay Shah's comments

After BCCI secretary Jay Shah dropped a bomb on Tuesday (October 18) that India will not be travelling to Pakistan to take part in the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had issued a big statement, saying that Pakistan may have to pull out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in consequence of them not hosting the Asia Cup next year. Soon after Shah made the comment at the conclusion of the BCCI's Annual General Meeting, he started trending and the reports began to float that Pakistan may not come to India as a result of Asia Cup taken away from Pakistan. A day later, the PCB has said the same.

The PCB's statement read: "The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications."

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle."

The official statement further said that the PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. The PCB, as per their release, has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter.