'India wont be dictated by anyone': Sports minister Anurag Thakur's EPIC reply to PCB's threat to BCCI

PCB threatening BCCI that Pakistan may pull out of ODI World Cup in 2023 after BCCI secretary Jay Shah's comments that Asia Cup 2023 will be shifted as Men in Blue won't travel to neighbouring nation has received many reactions. On Thursday, Indian sports minister Anurag Thakur made a big statement on PCB's statement, saying that India is not in a position to be dictated by anyone. He said that all qualified countries are welcome to travel to India for ODI World Cup including Pakistan. The war of words began when Shah said that India won't be travelling to Pakistan next year who are to host the Asia Cup 2023. He said that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue. PCB then reacted by saying that this statement by Shah may result in them pulling out of ODI World Cup.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday that the BCCI will look into the matter after the statement by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that holding Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue could affect the Pakistan team`s visit to India for upcoming ODI World Cup in 2023.

"It`s a matter of BCCI and the board will look into it to make comments. India is a land of sports, where not only one but many World Cups have been hosted and the next World Cup too will be hosted in India with teams from around the world participating in it. India cannot be ignored in any sector. It has contributed a lot to the world of cricket and the World Cup will be grand, historic and successful," said Thakur while speaking at the announcement ceremony for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games.

"All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that.

Watch Anurag Thakur's comments below:

#WATCH | This is a BCCI matter, the Board will comment on it. World Cup 2023 to be organised in India will be grand and historic. India has played a big role in cricket: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/kw1xtMVgpt — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

"I expect all countries to come and compete," Thakur told a select gathering of journalists when asked about the controversy that erupted after Shah's statement.

Asked on the possibility of the Indian team travelling to the neighbouring country for Asia Cup next year, Thakur said, "Possibilities are always there. Who thought there will be COVID-19. Anything can happen but the chances (of Indian team travelling to Pakistan) are not much.

"...It's a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players' safety and security is an important matter."

With agency inputs