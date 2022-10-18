PCB could opt out of Asian Cricket Council if India refuse to travel to Pakistan - Check Details

BCCI secretary Jay Shah made a bold statement in the morning as he said that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and now the reactions are coming from all-round the world. According to the sources of Geo Super, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) top officials are considering opting out of the Asian Cricket Council if India refuse to travel to Pakistan. Following the decision, sources told Geo.tv that PCB is considering different options to react to India's decision. "PCB is looking at different options, among them, one is the possibility of parting ways with the ACC," sources told Geo.tv. "ACC is responsible to safeguard the interest of member nations. If they fail to do so, there is no point in remaining with them," it added.

Earlier, Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and will insist on a neutral venue for next year's Asia Cup, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday after board's Annual General Meeting. The 2023 edition of the continental championship -- Asia Cup -- has been allotted to Pakistan as per the International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme. However, the BCCI after their AGM, arrived at a conclusion that it will not travel to its neighbouring country for the tournament and demanded that the tournament be moved to a neutral venue.

"Neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. "I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," he added.

Notably, the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup was also played in a neutral venue after an economic and political crisis engulfed host nation Sri Lanka. The tournament was held in UAE, where Sri Lanka emerged as the champions after beating Pakistan in the final.