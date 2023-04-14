'We Have Not Played To Our Full Potential', DC Coach Ajit Agarkar On Team's Losing Streak In IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) are in readiness to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar said, "Hopefully, we are getting a bit closer to a victory. A couple of deliveries could've gone either way in our last match. We've not played as well as we can. We know the quality that this team has. Unfortunately, our execution hasn't been ideal."

The Assistant Coach further added, "It's in our hands to turn it around. We've got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible."

Agarkar expressed that the Delhi Capitals players will focus on what they can do when they take on RCB, "Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team. They made the playoffs last time as well. But we'll focus on what we can do as Delhi Capitals. We know that we can certainly defeat anyone on the day and that is what we'll try to do."

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals run so far in IPL

DC's season began with a 50-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away contest. But even at home, they have not tastest any success yet. They have lost two games at Feroz Shah Kotla ground. First to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 wickets and then to Mumbai Indians by same margin. In their one more away game in Guwahati, DC faced another defeat in hands of close neighbours Rajasthan Royals (RR). As a result of these losses, they are placed at bottom of the points table. Their dismal Net Run Rate (NRR) of (-1.576) is also a huge concern.