हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

We should have nothing to do with Pakistan: BJP leader Sambit Patra

In a meeting to address the spiralling speculation around the match, the CoA deliberated on the matter but did not take any position for now.

We should have nothing to do with Pakistan: BJP leader Sambit Patra
Image Credits: IANS

The BJP on Friday asserted that India should have nothing to do with Pakistan, in comments that came amid a call that the country should not play its neighbour in the cricket World Cup following the Pulwama terror attack.

"This dancing, singing... We should have nothing to do with Pakistan. We do not want to see those people who kill our soldiers," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

He was asked about his party's view on the demand that India should not play Pakistan in the cricket world cup after last week's terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket on Friday decided against taking any stand on the World Cup clash against Pakistan, which is scheduled for June 16 in Old Trafford in England, but said it would individually urge ICC members to "sever ties with any nation that is a terrorist hub".

In a meeting to address the spiralling speculation around the match, the CoA deliberated on the matter but did not take any position for now.

There is also a view that India stand to lose by boycotting Pakistan in the upcoming cricket World Cup as it will lose points, harming its prospect in the championship.

Tags:
IndiaPakistanSambit PatraBJPWorld Cup 2019
Next
Story

Sunil Gavaskar terms beating Pakistan in World Cup as best revenge for Pulwama attack

Must Watch

PT44M36S

Taal Thok Ke: UP ATS arrests two alleged Jaish terrorists from Deoband