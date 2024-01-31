'Weak Indian Team Miss Virat Kohli Badly', Geoffrey Boycott Rips Into Rohit Sharma-Led Team India After Loss In 1st IND vs ENG Test

After India lost the 1st Test to England, the visitors have been praised for showing courage to win on a rank turner in Hyderabad. The hosts are equally getting slammed for being 'timid' in their approach and taking things lightly after dominating the 1st innings. Fresh criticism has come from UK for the Rohit Sharma-led side. None other than England cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott has criticised the Indians for being 'weak' in the field and feels this is England's best chance to write history.

"This India team are ripe for the taking and England have a golden chance to be the first side to topple them on their own patch for 12 years," Boycott wrote in 'The Daily Telegraph'.

Boycott, who is known for his controversial opinions on the game and the crickters, said that India are badly missing Virat Kohli and with Ravindra Jadeja also down with injury, India look thin on paper suddenly. Boycott went on to say that India captain Rohit Sharma is past his prime.

"India badly miss Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja has a hamstring injury and will not play the second Test. Their captain Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best. He makes pretty cameos but has scored only two Test hundreds at home in four years," Boycott wrote in the column.

The 83-year-old former England cricketer praised his country's batter Ollie Pope for his brilliant knock but also said that India let the match slip away with his dropped catch. "They (Indians) are also weak in the field. They dropped Ollie Pope on 110 and that cost them 86 runs. It lost them the match," Boycott said.

These words from Boycott might just be the fuel that the Indian team need at this point of time to stage a strong comeback and draw levels in Visakhapatnam where the 1st Test is set to be played from February 2.

Boycott expressed that the absence of Jadeja is a substantial setback, noting his proficiency as an all-rounder, top bowler, and outstanding fielder. Boycott highlighted Jadeja's performance as the best batsman in the first Test. He also emphasised Kohli's significance as their talisman, describing him as a magnificent batsman with a 60-averaging record on Indian pitches. According to Boycott, Kohli not only strengthens the batting lineup but also brings great energy to the field. Boycott suggested that it is a significant loss, and he recommended that England should take advantage of the situation until Kohli returns for the third Test.