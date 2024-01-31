Virat Kohli decided to miss the first two Tests vs England due to personal reasons, BCCI announced it via a press release, also asking the fans and the media to not speculate the exact reason. However, rumours spread across social media websites that Kohli skipped the Tests because his mother Saroj Kohli is unwell and the former captain wanted to focus on her health than play cricket for the country.

The report was carried out by several news outlets and peopel began to believe in these rumours. But the truth is that Kohli's mother is not unwell but absolutely fine.

Vikas Kohli, Virat's elder brother, took to Instagram to release a statement on the rumours which are spreading life wildfire. He wrote, "Hello everyone, I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information."

After Vikas's statement, it is pretty clear that Saroj Kohli is fine and tackling no health issue. There are some other rumours also floating on social media that Virat has taken a break to welcome his second child with wife Anushka Sharma. Virat had flown back from Australia to India midway during the Test series to be with his wife Anushka when their first child - Vamika - was born. People are speculating that the same is happening now again as Virat has taken a long break from cricket.

But whether the news of Virat and Anushka about to welcome second child is not factually correct. Every news which is not out from the official source is mere speculation. Discussion around such speculations are rumours.

Coming to cricket, it is true that India missed Kohli in the first Test vs England when they failed to chase down the target of 231 runs in Hyderabad. Kohli is unavailable for the 2nd Test as well. As per a BCCI source, Kohli has still not reached out to the board regarding his return to the India squad. India are playing 5 Tests vs England and Kohli is likely to play the remaining three matches.