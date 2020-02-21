Welcome to second innings club: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to recently-retired Pragyan Ojha

After Pragyan Ojha announced his retirement from all the forms of cricket, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has paid tribute to the former Indian spinner by welcoming him to the second innings club.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 46-year-old former Indian opener said that it was always great to see Ojha's skills at work while also pointing out that the spinner made his farewell match special by picking up 10 wickets.

".@pragyanojha, it was always great to see your big heart & skill at work. You made my last Test special by picking 10 wickets. Welcome to the second innings club, my friend! Slightly smiling face," Tendulkar wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Ojha announced that he is bidding adieu to international and first-class cricket with immediate effect, thus bringing an end to his 16-year-long cricketing career.

The 33-year-old took to social media and issued a statement saying that he has decided to move on to the next phase of his life.

"It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time," he had written along with a picture of a two-page statement.

In the statement, Ojha had mentioned that receiving his Test cap from Tendulkar and accomplishing the feat of 100 Test wickets are the two most memorable moments of his playing career.

Ojha made his international debut for India in 2008 and since then, he has featured in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is for the country.

Though Ojha made his last appearance for India in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test against the West Indies in Mumbai, he has played in the domestic arena till last year.

Ojha was also part of now-defunct Deccan Chargers that clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2009 besides also featuring for the Mumbai Indians in the last few years. He has played a total of 92 matches in the T20 lucrative tournament and was also the first-ever spinner to win the Purple Cap in the tournament.

Besides 144 wickets in international cricket, Ojha has also claimed 424 wickets in 108 first-class games and more than 100 wickets in List A and T20 games.