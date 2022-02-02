हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs West Indies

West Indies arrive in Ahmedabad for Rohit Sharma’s first ODI series as India captain

The Windies Cricket also posted a video of the players arriving at the Ahmedabad airport. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), which will be hosting the three ODIs, has already stated that the matches will be played behind closed doors due to the current COVID-19 situation.

West Indies cricket team arriving in Ahmedabad for the three-match ODI series against India. (Photo: Cricket West Indies)

On a high after beating England in a T20I rubber, the visiting West Indies team arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 2) morning for its upcoming limited overs series against India. The ‘Men in Maroon’ will be playing three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, beginning Sunday (February 6), followed by three T20 Internationals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the Men In Maroon have arrived in India!” posted Windies Cricket, the official Twitter account of Cricket West Indies, on Wednesday morning.

“WI arrive safely in Ahmadabad! The Men In Maroon have a quick turnaround, as WI get ready to play @BCCI in 3 ODI’s here, starting on February 6,” it wrote in another tweet.

The West Bengal government, on the other hand, has given permission to allow 75 per crowd for the three T20I matches. The three T20Is will be played in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20, following the three-match ODI Series, which will be Rohit Sharma's first as full-time ODI captain, will played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11.

West Indies recently beat England in a closely fought T20 series in the Caribbean.

(with PTI inputs)

