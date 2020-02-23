West Indies fined for maintaining slow over-rate in 1st Sri Lanka ODI

West Indies have been fined 40 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their one-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo on Saturday.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Kieron Pollard’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pollard accepted the proposed sanction and as a result, there was no need for a formal hearing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) press release stated.

On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Lyndon Hannibal leveled the charges.