West Indies Name 18-Man Squad For Camp Ahead Of The Test Series Vs India

West Indies cricket board announced an 18-member squad for a preparation camp ahead of the home Test series vs India. The first Test starts on July 12 and will be held at Dominica. Team India are set to travel to West Indies for the long tour in the first week of July. It must be understood that the squad announced by West Indies is for the camp and not the for the series. In a statement released by Cricket West Indies, it is clearly mentioned that thw squad for the first Test will be announced at a later date.

The camp will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua with training starting on Friday 30 June. The squad for the opening Test will be named at a later date and will travel to Dominica on Sunday 9 July.

CWI Men's Selection Panel today named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series against India in the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/YMijkZsR9p June 29, 2023

Kraigg Brathwaite will lead this Test squad while Jaydean Seales will return to the side. Seales had a knee surgery in December 2022 and has not played a game since the Perth Test in the same month. He underwent a rehabilitation program and is ready to resume his cricket under the supervision of CWI Medical team. There are several uncapped players name in the training squad including batters Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, and Kirk McKenzieand fast bowlers Akeem Jordan, and Jair McAllister.

Schedule of the IND vs Test series

12-16 July: 1st Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica

20-24 July: 2nd Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

West Indies training squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

India will also play a 3-match ODI series and 5 T20Is on the tour of West Indies. The ODIs will begin on July 27 at Barbados. The second match will also take place at the same venue while the third match will be played at Trinidad. The T20Is kickoff at Trinidad on August 3 followed by 2 games at Guyana and 2 in Florida. The Test matches will start at 7.30 pm IST, the ODIs at 7 pm and the T20Is at 8 pm respectively.