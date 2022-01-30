हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Indies vs England

West Indies vs England: Moeen Ali shines as ENG win fourth T20I, series level at 2-2 - WATCH

Moeen Ali played a knock of 63 runs off just 28 balls with the help of 1 four and 7 sixes to help England post 193/6 in the allotted twenty overs

West Indies vs England: Moeen Ali shines as ENG win fourth T20I, series level at 2-2 - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Moeen Ali's quickfire run knock backed up by a spirited bowling performance helped England defeat West Indies by 34 runs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday (January 29).

With this win, England has levelled the five-match series at 2-2 and the series decider will go ahead on Sunday evening.

Chasing 194, West Indies was not able to get the desired impetus to their innings and in the end, the hosts fell 34-run short of the target. Kyle Mayers (40) and Jason Holder (36) got going with the bat, however, in the end, their efforts did not prove enough.

Earlier, Moeen Ali played a knock of 63 runs off just 28 balls with the help of 1 four and 7 sixes to help England post 193/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

For England, Jason Roy (52) and James Vince (34) also got going with the bat while for West Indies, Jason Holder scalped three wickets.

Brief Scores: England 193/6 (Moeen Ali 63, Jason Roy 52; Jason Holder 3-44); West Indies 159/5 (Kyle Mayers 40, Jason Holder 36; Moeen Ali 2-28).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Indies vs EnglandMoeen AliWI vs ENG 4th T20I
Next
Story

India vs WI: West Indies announce T20I squad – check HERE

Must Watch

PT27M7S

Zee News Opinion Poll: Whose victory on your seat, know Janta Ka Mood?