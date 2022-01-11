हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Indies vs Ireland

West Indies vs Ireland second ODI postponed due to COVID-19 cases, injuries

Ireland reported two further positive cases while two players were ruled out due to injury, with five players in total isolating. 

Ireland opener Paul Stirling (right) had tested COVID-19 positive. (Photo: Reuters)

The second ODI between West Indies and Ireland scheduled for Tuesday (January 11) in Kingston has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the visiting squad, both teams said in a joint statement.

Ireland reported two further positive cases while two players were ruled out due to injury, with five players in total isolating. Paul Stirling, Simi Singh and Ben White tested positive last week and missed the first ODI on Saturday, which West Indies won by 24 runs.

“CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed,” the Cricket West Indies statement read.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in a third ODI on Friday before the tour ends with a one-off Twenty20 international in Kingston on Sunday. Ireland’s tour of the United States was also disrupted due to COVID-19. The two teams had played a T20 series which ended 1-1 before the ODI series in Florida was cancelled after members of the touring staff returned positive tests.

Ireland all-rounders Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate have been tested negative for COVID-19 and will join the squad in Jamaica. Ireland and West Indies are locking horns in the ODI series. Stirling and Getkate had tested positive for COVID-19 last month ahead of the Windies series and were in mandatory 10-day quarantine in Florida.

“Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate: the pair had to isolate in Florida after testing positive for COVID. They are travelling to Jamaica today after testing negative yesterday,” Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

(with agency inputs)

West Indies vs IrelandWest Indies vs Ireland 2022COVID-19West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODIPaul StirlingSimi SinghBen White
