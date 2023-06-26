West Indies Vs Netherlands: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview And More

After facing a defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the World Cup Qualifier 2023, West Indies will be aiming to return to winning ways today. The West Indies cricket team are set to face the Netherlands at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. Both West Indies and Netherlands have already qualified for the Super Six stage of the World Cup qualifiers but the two teams will still be aiming for a victory today as they will carry forward the points in the next stage. The two teams had last faced each other in June 2022 and West Indies had emerged victorious in that contest by a margin of 20 runs.

In their last match of the World Cup qualifiers, West Indies conceded lost by 35 runs to hosts Zimbabwe. The Caribbean side is currently placed in third position in the Group A. The two-time world champions have so far collected four points from three games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Netherlands also have four points under their belt but the Dutch cricket team is at the second spot in the group due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

The Netherlands will head into today’s game having been unbeaten in their last two fixtures. In their last match, the Scott Edwards-led side got the better of Nepal by seven wickets.

West Indies Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Details

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: June 26, 12:30 pm

Live Streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

West Indies vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Brandon King, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Logan van Beek

Captain: Kyle Mayers

Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

West Indies Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Probable 11

West Indies: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (C and WK), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Yannick Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, R Klein, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards (C and WK), A Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt.