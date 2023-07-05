West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs OMA LIVE In India

Two-time World Cup champions West Indies will just play for pride when they take on Oman in their second Super Six match of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. After losing to Scotland in their first match of the Super Six, the Windies are out of the race for a qualifying berth for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

The last two matches are inconsequential for Shai Hope’s WI side but will be important as they get ready to take on Rohit Sharma’s Team India later this month. Oman are also out of qualifying race after losing their first two Super Six matches.

The West Indies came to Zimbabwe with big expectations but have fallen flat after back-to-back losses to Zimbabwe, Netherlands and Scotland. For the first time in their history, West Indies will not be playing in an ODI World Cup.



Oman, on the other hand, gave Zimbabwe a run for their money – losing only by 14 runs while chasing 333 in their first match of Super Six stages. Zeeshan Maqsood’s side will be keen on getting a big scalp under their belt in the form of West Indies.

Here are all the details about West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27…

When is West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 going to take place?

The West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 will take place on Wednesday, July 5.

Where is West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 going to take place?

The West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 start?

The West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 on TV in India?

The West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 in India?

The West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

West Indies Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 27 Predicted 11

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (C), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan