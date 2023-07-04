LIVE Updates | OMA vs WI, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Aqib Ilyas Vs Shai Hope

In the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Super Six points table, Oman currently occupies the 6th position, having suffered losses in all 4 of their matches during this stage. Aqib Ilyas stands out as the leading run-scorer for Oman, accumulating 142 runs at a strike rate of 81. He has hit 2 sixes and 14 fours. Mohammad Nadeem has also contributed significantly with 111 runs at a strike rate of 75. Bilal Khan has been exceptional in the bowling department for Oman, claiming 9 wickets with an average of 21 and an economy rate of 5.62.

As for the West Indies, they hold the 5th spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Super Six points table, having faced defeats in all 3 of their matches in this stage. Nicholas Pooran leads the run-scoring charts for the West Indies, amassing 296 runs at a strike rate of 132. His innings includes 15 sixes and 24 fours. Shai Hope has also made a valuable contribution, scoring 264 runs at a strike rate of 98. Alzarri Joseph has been the standout bowler for the West Indies, picking up 8 wickets with an average of 28 and an economy rate of 5.70.

Oman vs West Indies Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes

