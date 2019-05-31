West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates

Jason Holder-led West Indies take on Pakistan in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday.

Here are the live updates from the second match of the tournament between West Indies and Pakistan:

# West Indies win toss and opt to field!

West Indies have been in good form recently with an excellent performance against New Zealand in their final warm-up match, emerging victorious by a margin of 91 runs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have struggled in recent times with a series whitewash in the recently concluded ODI series against England. They were also defeated by minnows Afghanistan in the first warm-up match with the outfit emerging victorious by a margin of three wickets. However, they are more than capable of making their presence felt under pressure as evident from the triumph in the Champions Trophy back in 2017.

Chris Gayle is set to participate in his 5th ICC ODI World Cup. Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, is the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in the Pakistan squad.

The Windies hold the edge with regard to clashes between the two outfits in World Cup history having clinched victory in 7 clashes in comparison to just three for Pakistan.