close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates

West Indies lock horns with Pakistan in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday. 

West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates
File Image

Jason Holder-led West Indies take on Pakistan in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday. 

Here are the live updates from the second match of the tournament between West Indies and Pakistan:

# West Indies win toss and opt to field! 

West Indies have been in good form recently with an excellent performance against New Zealand in their final warm-up match, emerging victorious by a margin of 91 runs.  

Pakistan, on the other hand, have struggled in recent times with a series whitewash in the recently concluded ODI series against England. They were also defeated by minnows Afghanistan in the first warm-up match with the outfit emerging victorious by a margin of three wickets. However, they are more than capable of making their presence felt under pressure as evident from the triumph in the Champions Trophy back in 2017. 

Chris Gayle is set to participate in his 5th ICC ODI World Cup. Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, is the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in the Pakistan squad.

The Windies hold the edge with regard to clashes between the two outfits in World Cup history having clinched victory in 7 clashes in comparison to just three for Pakistan. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019PakistanWest IndiesSarfaraz AhmedJason HolderFakhar ZamanDarren Bravo
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies bank on power-play to beat Pakistan

Must Watch

PT27M1S

Watch Debate: 'Team India' ready to make India a 'World Power'?