West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch WI vs SL Live in India

West Indies started off their campaign with back to back losses in first two matches before they registered their first win against Bangladesh. And now they face another Asian team in Sri Lanka who are going to be a huge challenge for the Caribbean side.

Sri Lanka are playing this game for pride. They are already out of the competition with only one win in four games of the Super 12s. But they can still act as party spoilers and this what will be on their minds when they take on West Indies in their last match of this year's World Cup.

All eyes will be on how Windies are able to cope the spin of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Both of them are at the top of their game right now and we have seen in the past that Windies don't like playing spin that much.

Pollard however said on the eve of the match that Windies have chalked out a plan for each of the Lankan bowlers.

He said, "Obviously he [Hasaranga] has been phenomenal for Sri Lanka for a long period of time and he has done well against us in the past. He is definitely a trump card when it comes to their bowling line-up but as a team we have chatted about how we want to go about batting against certain individuals," said Pollard."

Pollard also mentioned that they are not looking to discuss what went wrong for the team in the first two games. But the focus is to win the next two games.

He said, "We are all disappointed, and I`m sure most of the fans are disappointed at the position that we are in as a team. It`s something that we accept but we have an opportunity over a couple games to finish the tournament on a high. Obviously we`ve finished the early stages and see mathematically where we sit, but I think the main focus for us is actually winning the two games, and everything else can sort of take care of itself afterwards."

WI Probable XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne/Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka begins on November 4 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka will be held in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.