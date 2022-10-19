West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch WI vs ZIM match online and on TV?

Two-time T20 World Champions West Indies will take on Zimbabwe in a must-win Group B match of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday (October 19). West Indies are in a do-or-die situation after losing their opening game against Scotland on Monday. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, thrashed Ireland in their opening fixture thanks to Sikandar Raza’s all-round show.

They did not have the best of starts to the tournament but West Indies have the wherewithal to turn things around in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, fells all-rounder Jason Holder. West Indies started their T20 World Cup campaign on a disastrous note, slumping to a shocking 42-run loss against Scotland in a first round Group B match.

star all-rounder @SRazaB24 in the nets ahead of @T20WorldCup clash against West Indies at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart#Practice | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WaSzywuYcB — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 19, 2022

Chasing Scotland’s challenging 160 for five, the two-time champion were bundled out for 118. “Obviously we had a tough start yesterday. We were all disappointed with the performance that we had yesterday. But I think the most important thing for us to do is to come together even tighter now and try to find solutions,” Holder said on the eve of their second match against Zimbabwe.

“We had a pretty good chat yesterday after the game, and I’m sure guys went to their rooms and reflected on the performance yesterday. No doubt I think we have what it takes to turn it around. And more or less we need to hitting the ground running against Zimbabwe starting that game out well and beating them,” he added.

Match Details

When will West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 take place?

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 will be played on Wednesday, October 19.

Where will West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 take place?

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 begin?

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 live streaming in India?

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 Predicted 11

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(C), M Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, TL Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, R Ngarava