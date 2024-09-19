What Did Andrew Flintoff Say To Yuvraj Singh Before Epic Six Sixes?

On the evening of September 19, 2007, during the inaugural T20 World Cup, Indian cricket fans witnessed a moment that would go down in history. Yuvraj Singh's devastating assault on England’s Stuart Broad, where he hammered six consecutive sixes in an over, is now etched in cricketing folklore. But what truly ignited this display of brilliance? It all started with a heated exchange between Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff.

6__6__6__6__6__6__



YUVRAJ SINGH HAMMERED 6 SIXES IN AN OVER AGAINST STUART BROAD ON THIS DAY 17 YEARS AGO...!!! ___pic.twitter.com/Gb9LPkoSKC September 19, 2024

A Tense Build-Up: Yuvraj vs Flintoff

India was batting first in a Super Eight match against England in Durban. After a strong start by openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, India had lost a few quick wickets, and Yuvraj Singh stepped up to bat in the 18th over. It was at this crucial moment that he encountered England’s fiery all-rounder, Andrew Flintoff.

Flintoff, known for his competitive nature, bowled a decent over to Yuvraj, but a couple of boundaries from the Indian left-hander appeared to rile him up. As the over ended, tensions flared. Flintoff approached Yuvraj with an angry look, and the two players exchanged words. While many were left guessing about what was said between the two, Yuvraj later revealed the full story in an interview years later.

Flintoff's Verbal Sledge: "I'm Gonna Cut Your Throat Off"

According to Yuvraj, Flintoff was upset after being hit for a boundary off a yorker and couldn’t hold back his frustration. After the over, Flintoff stormed towards Yuvraj and, in a moment of heated aggression, said, "That was a lucky shot. I’m gonna cut your throat off!" The tension in the air was palpable, and Yuvraj, never one to back down, fired back at Flintoff with equal intensity. His response? "You see this bat? You know where I’m gonna hit you with it."

Those fiery words sparked something within Yuvraj. His anger and adrenaline boiled over, and the ensuing events became the stuff of legend. Flintoff had unknowingly triggered a chain reaction that would not only alter the course of that match but also immortalize Yuvraj's innings in the annals of cricket history.

The Aftermath: Six Sixes in an Over

With emotions running high, Yuvraj faced young English bowler Stuart Broad in the very next over. What happened next has become one of the most iconic moments in cricket. The first ball from Broad was dispatched over cow corner for a massive six. The second followed the same fate, sailing over square leg. The crowd at Durban was now roaring in anticipation, and Yuvraj was fully locked in, his focus sharpened by the words exchanged with Flintoff.

Each delivery from Broad seemed destined to fly out of the park. A full-length ball, a bouncer, a yorker—it didn’t matter. Yuvraj hit six consecutive sixes, making Broad the unfortunate bowler to bear the brunt of the onslaught. The look on Yuvraj's face after each shot spoke volumes. He was in the zone, fueled by pure determination and, of course, Flintoff’s provoking words.

After the fifth six, Yuvraj glanced over at Flintoff, who was fielding at fine leg. It was a look of defiance, as if to say, "This is what you brought upon yourself." By the end of the over, Yuvraj had achieved what few cricketers could even dream of—36 runs in a single over.

The Impact of Flintoff’s Sledge

While Yuvraj’s batting prowess was already well known, it was the confrontation with Flintoff that took his game to a different level that night. Years later, Yuvraj acknowledged that it was Flintoff’s words that lit the spark. "When someone says something like that to you, the adrenaline kicks in," Yuvraj said during an interview. "I was so angry. That anger helped me hit those six sixes."

Flintoff, on the other hand, could only watch helplessly as his teammate Broad faced the wrath of a fired-up Yuvraj. What began as a sledge to unsettle the Indian batsman had backfired spectacularly.

Yuvraj's Reflection on the Incident

In an Instagram live chat with Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj recollected the entire episode. "Freddie bowled two good deliveries, and then I managed to hit him for a boundary off a yorker," Yuvraj explained. "He got really angry and said something like, ‘That was a lucky shot, I’m gonna cut your throat off.’ I was so pumped up after that. I remember telling him, ‘You see this bat? I’m going to use it to hit you.’"

Yuvraj’s reaction to Flintoff’s sledge was one of defiance. Rather than allowing the words to get under his skin in a negative way, he used them as motivation to channel his energy into one of the most explosive batting displays in T20 history.