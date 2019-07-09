What happens if India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final match is washed out?

New Delhi: India-New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium faces the threat of rain. Their group stage match was also washed out without a single ball being bowled at Nottingham's Trent Bridge.

The weather has been ICC's biggest nightmare in this World Cup edition with four league stage matches being abandoned. Now when the tournament has reached the knockout stage, the rain gods have come to haunt again.

It is a crucial period for India and New Zealand as both the teams are eyeing to secure their spot in the final but if rain plays spoilsport in the match, the dynamics will change drastically.

The ICC, unlike the group stage matches, has a reserve day for the knockout matches. However, despite having a reserved day in store for today's highly unpredictable clash, the chances of a complete semi-final match on July 10 are weak as the weather doesn't seem favorable on the reserved day either.

As per the ICC guidelines, if the match doesn't take place on a reserved day as well then the team having a higher score on the points table during the league stage will automatically qualify for the July 14 final.

In the matter concerning India vs New Zealand semi-final clash, New Zealand can land in a soup if the match gets washed out on both days. However, India, can rejoice as they would straightaway qualify for the final without wasting much effort.

On the points table, India are ahead of New Zealand. India gloriously sit at number one position with 15 points, while New Zealand are at four with 11 points.

The Virat Kohli-led team has had a commendable with journey in the World Cup 2o19, with just a single loss out of 9 matches and one washed out match against New Zealand. India's star performer Rohit Sharma has broken several records and became the only batsman to score five centuries in a tournament. With such near-perfect performance in the ICC World Cup, the Men in Blue hope to walk away with the trophy once again.