close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Cup 2019

What happens if India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final match is washed out?

India-New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium faces the threat of rain. 

What happens if India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final match is washed out?

New Delhi: India-New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium faces the threat of rain. Their group stage match was also washed out without a single ball being bowled at Nottingham's Trent Bridge.

The weather has been ICC's biggest nightmare in this World Cup edition with four league stage matches being abandoned. Now when the tournament has reached the knockout stage, the rain gods have come to haunt again.  

It is a crucial period for India and New Zealand as both the teams are eyeing to secure their spot in the final but if rain plays spoilsport in the match, the dynamics will change drastically.

The ICC, unlike the group stage matches, has a reserve day for the knockout matches. However, despite having a reserved day in store for today's highly unpredictable clash, the chances of a complete semi-final match on July 10 are weak as the weather doesn't seem favorable on the reserved day either.

As per the ICC guidelines, if the match doesn't take place on a reserved day as well then the team having a higher score on the points table during the league stage will automatically qualify for the July 14 final.

In the matter concerning India vs New Zealand semi-final clash, New Zealand can land in a soup if the match gets washed out on both days. However, India, can rejoice as they would straightaway qualify for the final without wasting much effort.

On the points table, India are ahead of New Zealand. India gloriously sit at number one position with 15 points, while New Zealand are at four with 11 points.

The Virat Kohli-led team has had a commendable with journey in the World Cup 2o19, with just a single loss out of 9 matches and one washed out match against New Zealand. India's star performer Rohit Sharma has broken several records and became the only batsman to score five centuries in a tournament. With such near-perfect performance in the ICC World Cup, the Men in Blue hope to walk away with the trophy once again.

 

 

Tags:
ICC World Cup 2019india vs newzealandsemi-finalsCricket World CupIndiaNew Zealand
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: What the Black Caps fear in semi-final clash with Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue

Must Watch

PT38M26S

Watch Debate: Will Assembly Speaker accept resignation of rebel MLAs'?