Angry Gary Kirsten Criticizes Pakistan Cricket Team After Failing to Chase 120 Against India in T20 World Cup 2024

In a gripping encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats, India edged out Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring thriller at Nassau County Stadium. The match, a pivotal one in the ICC T20 World Cup, saw standout performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, ensuring India kept their tournament hopes alive with two more group stage games to go.

Gary Kirsten on Pakistan's Self-Imposed Pressure



Following the narrow defeat, Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten addressed the media, reflecting on his team's performance. Kirsten candidly admitted that Pakistan's players had placed undue pressure on themselves, a factor that contributed significantly to their loss.



"Pretty much spot-on," Kirsten responded when asked about the self-imposed pressure. "These guys are all international players and they are aware that when they are not performing at their best there is going to be pressure put on them. That is understandable, but a lot of these guys have played a lot of T20 cricket around the world over many, many years and it is really up to them to decide how they are going to take their games forward."



A Match Defined by Fine Margins



The pitch at Nassau County Stadium presented a unique challenge, keeping low and offering little for the batsmen. Kirsten noted that while the surface wasn’t dangerous, it demanded a different approach. "It generally kept a little bit lower. I think we were able to score for both batting sides and also a fairly slow outfield, so it was never going to be a big total. I would have said 140 would have been a really good score on that pitch," he explained.



Despite India setting a modest target of 120, Kirsten believed Pakistan had the upper hand. "We knew it was going to be tight but sometimes it is fun seeing games like that as well. It is not always about sixes and hitting, getting 230s and 240s. You can actually have a really entertaining game on a 120 chase," he added.



The Strategy and Its Execution



Kirsten shared insights into the team's strategy during the chase. The plan was to maintain a steady run rate and capitalize on loose deliveries. However, the loss of key wickets disrupted their rhythm. "We kept it at a run a ball, and then we lost wickets and then we stopped scoring ones and then we were looking for boundaries and once you have got to that point it was always going to be hard," he said.



On a pitch that demanded more than just boundary hitting, Kirsten emphasized the importance of strike rotation. "It is important to rotate the strike well. Sometimes it is fun to watch a game like this where it is not only about hitting boundaries, but you also have to be able to use 120 balls really well. As I said, we did for 15 overs and then we lost the plot," he reflected.



Bowlers Shine, Batters Struggle



Kirsten praised the efforts of Pakistan’s bowlers, who managed to restrict India to a modest total. "We have got four fantastic seamers and Imad Wasim I thought bowled really well today as well. So, we have got some nice options on the ball with the team and I think we are going to be a difficult team to bat against if we bowl like that," he said.



However, the batting unit's inability to construct a cohesive innings remains a concern. "We did really nicely in the last game against the USA where Shadab Khan and Babar put on a partnership of 70 when we were 26 for 3. But currently, we are losing too many wickets. As a batting unit, you cannot lose as many wickets as we are losing. Players have got to take responsibility when that opportunity comes," Kirsten urged.

Match Recap



After winning the toss and opting to bat, India's innings faltered as star openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire. Rishabh Pant's resilient 42 off 31 balls provided a semblance of stability, but the lower order collapsed, leaving India at 119 in 19 overs. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah were the pick of Pakistan's bowlers, each claiming three wickets.



In response, Pakistan's chase was steady but slow. Mohammed Rizwan top-scored with 31 off 44 balls, but regular wickets, particularly from Bumrah and Pandya, thwarted their efforts. Needing 18 runs in the final over, Pakistan fell short, with Arshdeep Singh ensuring a nail-biting finish.

Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional spell earned him the 'Player of the Match' title, underscoring his critical role in India's victory. This win bolsters India's World Cup campaign, adding an exciting chapter to the storied India-Pakistan rivalry.